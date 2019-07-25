'I was told to keep hiding': Arab trans community starts support group to fill gap

As a Lebanese-Canadian, who came out as a transgender woman, Nona Abdallah said losing contact with her parents, and a sense of community, because of that decision has been difficult. That's what prompted her to help start a peer support group for Arab, Middle Eastern and North African youth.

When I came out I was sort of not part of that community anymore and I felt like I lost something really big out of my life. - Nona Abdallah

It's called NAFS, which she interprets as breathe, soul or the same in Arabic.

"NAFS just means take a breathe, when you come here you can finally let go of everything you'd be holding in and just let it out," said Abdallah, 26, who admits a group like this would have helped when she started coming out five years ago.

"It would have helped with isolation, not feeling so alone and it would have helped just to be able to figure out myself earlier on."

Goal is to educate Arab communities

Because the Arab, Middle Eastern and North African communities have "such a good sense of gathering and welcoming," Abdallah said this group will fill a gap for queer and trans youth trying to stay connected after coming out. Her goal is to educate those communities and build a better understanding of these issues.

A flyer promoting the new NAFS support group is also written in Arabic. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Confusion turned to anger

Abdallah said her family originates from a small farm town in Lebanon, where many don't understand LGBTQ issues. There's also not a lot of information about queer and trans people within the region.

"So it's a lot of confusion and the confusion is answered with anger, and pushing people out of the community," said Abdallah.

'I sort of drifted off'

Within her family, Abdallah said her decision to come out as trans wasn't accepted, especially by her parents. She isn't in contact with them anymore, but her siblings seem to be opening up, asking questions and became more understanding.

"I was told to keep hiding and don't talk to anyone, don't look at anyone," said Abdallah. "Because of that, I wasn't able to be a part of the community, I sort of drifted off, became very lonely and on my own."

Now, she's trying to build that community back into her life, and with others in similar situations. Abdallah "loves the culture" and everything she remembers as a child, which she wants back.

LGBTQ groups 'mostly dominated by white Canadians'

Abdallah said she knew she had to be involved in starting this support group because queer spaces in Windsor, and elsewhere in Canada, are "mostly dominated by white Canadians."

WE Trans Support Executive Director Jayce Carver, left, said the partnership with Nona Abdallah to bring an Arab support group is a "no brainer." (Jason Viau/CBC)

Jayce Carver, executive director of WE Trans Support, said it was never the intention of having mostly white people running the organization when it began. She said this new group is a "perfect fit for the direction our organization needs to go."

Making largest minority group feel included

This seems like a "no brainer," she said, because the Arab community is the largest minority group in Windsor-Essex, according to Statistics Canada.

"What we know is, especially with newcomers, there are a lot of services that are not inclusive or they feel they can't access those services and be completely honest about what their needs are," said Carver.

She said peer support is the most undervalued, but most valuable sort of support that exists for LGBTQ people.

The new group, NAFS, starts Friday and will run for six months for now. It will be held at the WE Trans Support centre on the last Friday of each month.