April snow in the forecast for Windsor-Essex

Winter isn't done with Windsor-Essex quite yet.

Environment Canada says four to eight centimetres of late-April snow are on the way Monday.

The weather agency has issued an advisory for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Rain or snow is expected to begin this morning, later changing to snow that could be heavy.

"The snow is expected to fall heavily for a few hours leading to reduced visibility at times." Environment Canada said in its advisory. "Above freezing temperatures early in the day may limit snowfall accumulations somewhat, especially on surfaces such as roads and sidewalks."

The agency said to take extra care when walking or driving, noting that the heavy snow could result in reduced visibility.

