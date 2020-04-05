CBC Windsor's April 5 COVID-19 update: More outbreaks reported at long-term care facilities

There are now six long term care facilities with confirmed outbreaks of COVID-19 in the Windsor-Essex County region.

The Windsor-Essex County health unit said that any facility with a confirmed case involving a resident or staff person is being considered an outbreak.

It is now listing six different facilities where there has been a positive case detected, that is up from yesterday's report of three.

Heron Terrace, Riverside Place and the Village of St. Clair/Schlegel Village all have two staff members with positive cases of the virus.

WECHU's breakdown of outbreaks at long term care facilities (WECHU)

Country Village Homes remains the hardest hit with five staff and six residents infected, two of those residents have died.

The Amica senior living facility and Lifetimes on Riverside Drive have both had two staff members testing positive and one resident.

New Cases

To date, the WECHU said there have been 183 cases detected in the Windsor-Essex County region, which is 23 cases more than yesterday and no rise in the number of fatalities which sits at three.

Nearly 15 hundred people have now been tested for the virus and about 2 hundred tests are currently pending.

A majority of the people with positive cases being detected are in their 50s (WECHU)

CBC is reporting that there have been 4,038 cases of COVID-19 detected in the province of Ontario and 135 people have died because of it.