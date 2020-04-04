CBC Windsor's April 4 COVID-19 update: 160 confirmed cases

There are now 160 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex County, the Windsor-Essex County Health unit is reporting.

Up until now more than 1,400 people have been tested for the virus and 210 of those tests are still pending.

The health unit is also confirming several outbreaks at long-term health facilities in the region.

It said that two residents at Country Village Homes in Woodslee have died. Overall five residents have been infected there along with five staff members.

Two staff members at the Amica facility in Windsor and one staff member and one resident at Lifetimes on Riverside Drive have also tested positive for COVID-19.

"The WECHU is working with all three facilities to implement outbreak management protocols and support," a media release from the health unit read.

Chatham-Kent reports 1st fatality

Chatham-Kent is also reporting its first death due to COVID-19.

A woman in her 80s, who was being treated at the Chatham Health Alliance since March 16th passed away.

In a release, the facility said that the woman's exposure to the virus was related to travel.

It said she was screened and tested for the illness and immediately admitted to hospital because she was displaying severe symptoms.

"We are very saddened by this news and are offering our sincere condolences to the family and those close to the individual" Dr. David Colby, Chatham-Kent's Medical Officer of Health said.

There are currently 12 positive cases of COVID-19 detected in the community.