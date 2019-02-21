Apology, community explored for Black History Month concert at Phog

Gospel, jazz, blues and contemporary music will pour out of Windsor's Phog Lounge downtown Thursday night.

It comes from a musician who's been here before — Khari McClelland.

"This is like a homecoming for me," said McClelland. McClelland has lived in both Windsor and Detroit and was here in 2017 for the tour of Freedom Singer.

He's back with We Now Recognize, which is touring six Canadian cities for Black History Month. After Windsor, the tour heads to Halifax and Vancouver.

The show looks at the value of an apology, the nature of a community and is what McClelland calls a musical storytelling experience.

Listen to a clip of McClelland's 'We Now Recognize':

​"Music has this way of sweetening the medicine to move through things that don't feel so great," said McClelland.

"I hope that [people] feel like they're less alone."

Although Canadian awards ceremonies, like the upcoming JUNOs, tend to be less political than their U.S.-based counterparts, McClelland still believes there are political undertones to Canadian music.

"Canadian music has had a lot of political messages and edges to it," said McClelland. "I think sometimes things in the States feel more dramatic but it's very clear to me there are social movements happening here."