Aphria to begin trading on NYSE under APHA ticker symbol

Leamington-based marijuana producer Aphria Inc. says it has been approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange and will begin trading on the U.S. market on Friday.
The company will trade under the ticker symbol APHA.
Aphria also says it will change its Toronto Stock Exchange symbol from APH on Friday to match its U.S. ticker symbol.
Several other Canadian licensed pot producers have listed their shares south of the border this year, including Aurora Cannabis Inc., Canopy Growth Inc., Cronos Group Inc. and Tilray Inc.
