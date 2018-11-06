Leamington pot grower Aphria producing oral thin strips in 2019

Aphria, a Leamington-based cannabis producer has signed an exclusive deal to license, manufacture, distribute and sell oral thin strips for both medical and adult-use cannabis markets.

The thin strips, which are designed by Rapid Dose Therapeutics Inc., will be produced in 2019.

Aphria president Jakob Ripshtein said the agreement demonstrates his company's commitment to introducing "advanced products and innovations" for consumers.

"The QuickStrip technology will help ease concerns surrounding consumption by providing a product that delivers a consistent and precise dosage form."

The thin strips are described as a quick, convenient, precise, discreet, oral, fast-dissolving drug delivery system which offers a smoke-free method of consuming cannabis.

WATCH: Take a look at this commercial by Rapid Dose Therapeutics Inc. which describes the thin strips as ideal for people of all ages — "from children to seniors" and those who have trouble swallowing: