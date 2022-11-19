Adults with developmental disabilities get their sweat on with return of exercise program

Some adults with developmental disabilities are happy to have the APEX program back to support them as they get their sweat on.

It matches student volunteers with adults from Community Living Essex County with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

"[It's] really important to stay healthy," participant Seth Sugarman told the CBC after shooting hoops with the co-coordinator of the program, Thomas Lamanna, who is also a graduate student in Kinesiology.

"I'm a good trainer, right? I can help you with your basketball shot?" Lamanna asked Sugarman.

"Yeah," he replied.

Seth Sugarman and Thomas Lamanna after a hoop shooting session on the Toldo Lancer Centre basketball court. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

The program, which takes place at the Toldo Lancer Centre, has been suspended the past couple of years due to the pandemic but it's now back and running two days per week.

Kiera Czop, a volunteer who is also studying Kinesiology at the University of Windsor, works together with Mary Ellen Smith.

"We can apply our knowledge from what we learn about muscles, joints, the whole human body," Czop said.

"I've also taken some exercise prescription courses which help me in allowing to make [a] program for [Mary]... It just kind of depends on what makes her happy."

When asked if she likes coming to work with students in the program, Smith enthusiastically said "Yes".

Mary Ellen Smith (centre left) together with her student Kiera Czop (left) and Kelly Thibert (centre right) together with her student Zack Senecal (right). (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Chad Sutherland, the director of operations for sport performance for the centre of performance and health, said that having the program take place at the Lancer Centre around other students is an important aspect of the program.

"It's also a huge benefit for our students who work out alongside our program and see it operate, really see the ability the people in Community Living Essex County supports and grasp a better understanding of their potential in the gym."