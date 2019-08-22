Accidental construction fire at Crawford apartment building

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services were called to the scene of an apartment building fire at Crawford Avenue and Wyandotte Street Thursday afternoon.

The fire came quickly under control but closed the intersection for a few hours.

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services were called to the scene of an apartment building fire at Crawford Avenue and Wyandotte Street Thursday afternoon. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Damage from the second floor fire is estimated at about $10,000. There were no injuries.

Fire at Crawford and Wyandotte accidental construction related, occured on the second floor, damage is 10,000, no injuries. *JL —@WindsorFire1