Accidental construction fire at Crawford apartment building
Windsor·Photos

Accidental construction fire at Crawford apartment building

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services were called to the scene of an apartment building fire at Crawford Avenue and Wyandotte Street Thursday afternoon.

Damage from the second floor fire is estimated at about $10,000

CBC News ·
Fire at an under-construction apartment building was quickly brought under control by Windsor fire officials. (Robert Rammeloo)

The fire came quickly under control but closed the intersection for a few hours. 

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services were called to the scene of an apartment building fire at Crawford Avenue and Wyandotte Street Thursday afternoon. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Damage from the second floor fire is estimated at about $10,000. There were no injuries. 

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services were called to the scene of an apartment building fire at Crawford Avenue and Wyandotte Street Thursday afternoon. (Tony Smyth/CBC)
The apartment building under construction is at Crawford and Wyandotte, across the street from BASF. (Tony Smyth/CBC)
The fire came quickly under control but closed the intersection for a few hours.  (Tony Smyth/CBC)
Windsor Fire and Rescue Services were called to the scene of an apartment building fire at Crawford Avenue and Wyandotte Street Thursday afternoon. (Tony Smyth/CBC)
