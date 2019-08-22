Accidental construction fire at Crawford apartment building
Windsor Fire and Rescue Services were called to the scene of an apartment building fire at Crawford Avenue and Wyandotte Street Thursday afternoon.
Damage from the second floor fire is estimated at about $10,000
The fire came quickly under control but closed the intersection for a few hours.
There were no injuries.
Fire at Crawford and Wyandotte accidental construction related, occured on the second floor, damage is 10,000, no injuries. *JL—@WindsorFire1
