Apartment developers, BASF go head-to-head on potential noise concerns

An proposed apartment building and a long-time manufacturing plant might not be able to coexist peacefully.

Council has approved rezoning for a project across the street from the BASF manufacturing plant. The zoning will now allow development of a residential building at Wyandotte Street W. and Crawford Avenue — but that may put BASF out of compliance with the government.

"This development will alter our noise results and impact our compliance," said Jeff Klevering, BASF's director of coatings. "There will be significant noise projects required to maintain compliance with the Ministry of Environment."

The development has been deemed a "catalyst project" for the area, which gives the developers a community improvement grant and other tax rebates.

The developer, Piroli Construction, wants to begin work on the project on April 1, 2019. The land has been empty for about fifteen years.

"BASF wants a contribution from Mr. Piroli for noise intonation," said a lawyer for Piroli Construction. "We don't see that as a planning matter."

The lawyer said that the building could be put up and BASF would still meet noise requirements — but that a planned BASF expansion would require the adjustments.

Klevering said that's not the case.

"That's a total aside. If we're not to build [the expansion] this six-storey building will put us out of compliance," said Klevering.

Piroli Construction had their project approved at a city council meeting last year. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Coun. Ed Sleiman had questions about traffic congestion on Crawford, saying that Crawford wasn't wide enough to accommodate the increase of traffic that would come with an apartment building.

Piroli Construction did not have a public meeting or consultation regarding the development, but did meet with BASF. City officials also met with BASF

The apartment building will be six storeys high and have about 150 units. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

​Rob Piroli, head of Piroli Construction company, said there were no environmental concerns brought forth, and that surrounding land owners are in support of the development as well.

"I'm a little surprised BASF has come with the issue in the last couple weeks," said Piroli, adding that the companies spoke Summer 2018 about the project and there were no concerns at that point.

Klevering said BASF wants to work with the City of Windsor and the development committee to come up with a solution for everyone.

The apartment building was approved by city council earlier this year.