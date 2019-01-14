More than 150 automotive tech jobs coming to Windsor, says federal minister

More than 150 jobs in the automotive technologies sector are coming to Windsor, according to Canada's minister of innovation, science and economic development.

During a visit to APAG Elektronik in Windsor, innovation minister Navdeep Bains announced $4 million in federal funding for the company. Service Mold + Aerospace, an integrated tool-and-mold manufacturer, will also receive $1 million. Both investments are repayable, according to the government.

The minister says he recognizes how important the auto industry is here in Canada, but especially so in Windsor.<br><br>He also acknowledged the closure of the GM plant in Oshawa and says he stands shoulder to shoulder with the workers. <a href="https://t.co/rRrGvUSTgn">pic.twitter.com/rRrGvUSTgn</a> —@KatGeorgieva

The announcement was made ahead of Bains' visit to the 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Mich.

APAG Elektronik manufactures electronic control parts and LED lighting for automobiles. The $4-million investment will help establish a new facility in Windsor, which will serve as the company's North American headquarters — Ottawa's contribution is supposed to "leverage foreign investment of $7.4 million from its parent company," according to a government news release. The facility will create 138 skilled jobs.

An investment of $1.06 million to Service Mold + Aerospace's will create 21 jobs in the region. Ottawa's contribution to this company is "leveraging $15 million in public and private sector funding," according to the news release.

