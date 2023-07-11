City's anti-racism initiative has yet to start, after promise by Windsor's mayor 2 years ago

A promise to create an anti-racism initiative by Windsor's mayor in 2021 after the death of George Floyd has yet to materialize, CBC News has learned.

Last month, a request for proposal (RFP) seeking an external firm to do the work was terminated, according to a city spokesperson, in an email.

The posting closed on July 20, 2022. It's unclear why the process was scrapped.

"We are working on a process to reissue another, but it will take time because we want to ensure we do it to promote the best possible outcomes," said Jason Moore, Windsor's senior manager of communications and customer service.

What happened here is a "failure at the municipal level," according to Natalie Delia Deckard, founding director of the Black Studies Institute at the University of Windsor.

"My reaction to this event is to know that it falls in a long line, decades, of inaction and the way that we narrate that inaction," said Deckard.

"Of course it's deeply disappointing, but it's not actually contentious to say that this is lip service. That is the definition of lip service."

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens didn't respond to a request by CBC News for an interview on Friday and was unavailable for comment on Tuesday, according to his office.

'This doesn't ultimately matter'

"This doesn't ultimately matter and I challenge anyone to disagree," said Deckard. "Because if it did matter, we would have invested the resources. We haven't."

Two years ago, council approved to spend $200,000 for an anti-racism initiative "to address racism in the community."

The mayor, who came up with the idea, said it was launched in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd on May 25, 2020.

That money was initially going to the Multicultural Council of Windsor & Essex County (MCC) to support the anti-racism initiative.

The mayor told CBC News in 2021 it was "just a few skeptics" who derailed that plan.

I am hopeful that this is a really important opportunity that we will not let go to completely re-vision the way we see work toward racial equity in Windsor. - Natalie Delia Deckard, founding director of Black Studies Institute

It prompted the city to issue an RFP, a process that will restart from the beginning for reasons that have not been shared with the public.

Others have been critical about how the city has been trying to create its anti-racism plan. As chair of the Black Council of Windsor-Essex, Leslie McCurdy previously told CBC News this action wasn't just a preformative one.

"We've heard of a lot of anti-Black racism or diversity sessions that are really, really lacking in any real understanding of how deep the work is that needs to be done," McCurdy said.

Previously, the posting for this anti-racism RFP was listed on a website called Biddingo — something used by companies to access government contracts.

Billions pledged to fight racial injustice

An analysis by the McKinsey Institute for Black Economic Mobility showed $340 billion has been pledged by Fortune 1000 companies in the U.S. between May 2020 and October 2022.

But the study found how that money is being spent remains unclear, prompting a call for more transparency based on these commitments to fight racial injustice.

Delay prompts some hope, excitement

Despite the criticism, Deckard said she's optimistic and hopeful that the anti-racism initiative can be achieved without only looking at private industry to fill the need.

She points to post secondary institutions, such as the University of Windsor, that already have people with a great deal of knowledge on anti-racism.

"Public institutions that are here in Windsor, already being funded by Windsorites, could ally and use resources to the best of their abilities.That was not explored. While I can't say I'm surprised, I can say I'm excited by it."

In the end, Deckard said the creation of a municipal anti-racism initiative shouldn't also be tied to "profit making" by hiring an outside firm as a way to "outsource a challenge."

"I am hopeful that this is a really important opportunity that we will not let go to completely re-vision the way we see work toward racial equity in Windsor," she added.