The Greater Essex County District School Board is moving forward with its own anti-Black racism audit.

The director of education Erin Kelly said the board wants to "identify and eliminate [anti-Black racism] from our schools."

The move to conduct the audit comes after a group representing more than 50 African, Black and Caribbean leaders and organizations in Windsor-Essex sent a letter to Ontario's education minister requesting a diversity audit and provincial guardianship of the public school board.

The letter, written by the Black Council of Windsor-Essex (BCWE), claimed a longstanding pattern of "anti-Black racism, bias and mistreatment," within the board.

In an email to CBC Windsor, Kelly said Wednesday that the board is "in the process" of choosing an independent party to perform an audit and inquiry into anti-Black racism within the board.

"Our board must commit to unlearning, learning and doing better. We must identify and act, and that is what we intend to do," Kelly said in the email.

Outlined in the letter are 11 issues the BCWE says it is most concerned with. Each point references either an alleged incident of racism at a school, or focuses on the "toxic and dangerous environment" created in schools for students and staff, over the decades.

Leslie McCurdy, acting chair of the BCWE, told CBC News that since the letter was sent, she has had a meeting with Patrick Case, assistant deputy minister, education equity secretariat.

According to McCurdy, Case said the Ministry of Education will not move forward with a diversity audit.

Kelly however, said she and the school board chair have met with members of the Black Council of Windsor Essex. Kelly said she appreciates the time members spent helping to inform the board and administration.

"We take these issues very seriously," Kelly said.

More to come.