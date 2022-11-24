Feds announcing 'support for the City of Windsor' at city hall this morning
A federal minister will join three local MPs and the mayor of Windsor this morning for a major announcement at city hall.
Marco Mendicino, minister of public safety, will "announce federal support for the City of Windsor," the government said in a media invite.
Mayor Drew Dilkens, Irek Kusmierczyk (Liberal, Windsor-Tecumseh), Brian Masse (NDP, Windsor West) will also be there.
The announcement starts at 10 a.m.
More to come.
