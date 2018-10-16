Paul Anka returns to Caesars Windsor for Sinatra-themed show
Canadian crooner to sing Sinatra's — and his own — greatest hits Wednesday
He's been called Canada's first teen idol.
Back in the late 1950s, Paul Anka was not only making girls all over the continent swoon — he was also writing hit pop songs, first for himself and later for other artists.
Anka is the only artist to to have multiple songs rank on Billboard magazine's music charts for seven consecutive decades. They include his early hits like Diana and Lonely Boy, to songs he wrote for others like She's A Lady — a hit for Tom Jones in the mid 60s — and of course, the classic he wrote for Frank Sinatra, My Way.
These days, Anka is still capturing the zeitgeist, working with fellow Canadian superstar Drake on a song that sampled Anka's unreleased work with Michael Jackson in the 80s.
On Wednesday, Anka returns to the stage at Caesars Windsor with a look back at many of his biggest songs, plus songs by his mentor, Frank Sinatra.
Anka spoke to Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre about the show, the evolution of his career and the songwriting process.
Tap on the player to hear their conversation — and a sampling of some of those hits.
