Provincial inspectors taking over animal welfare calls come 2020

As of next year, the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society will no longer investigate animal cruelty and welfare cases. Starting Jan. 1, 2020, government inspectors within the Ministry of the Solicitor General will take over.

In March 2019, the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Ontario SPCA) turned down a request to continue enforcing cruelty laws until the province passed a new law, saying those responsibilities should rest with police.

The Ontario SPCA stopped enforcing cruelty provisions in provincial legislation at the end of June. But the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society continued to enforce animal welfare regulations for the next six months.

That will change on Wednesday, when Ontario's new Provincial Animal Welfare Services Act comes into effect.

"There's going to be some substantial changes to investigations across many parts of the province," said Melanie Coulter, executive director for the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society.

All calls about animal welfare concerns, including a lack of veterinary care or a lack of proper shelter, will have to go to the provincial enforcement line, which will cover the entire province.

"If you see a wildlife situation, where it's wildlife in distress, not that someone is doing something to them, then you can still contact the humane society or your local animal control," said Coulter.

Residents can also contact 911 in the event of active physical violence toward animals.

"There are going to be investigators across the province," Coulter said. "But they do have inspectors ready to go in our area."

She said the humane society will keep an eye on things and make sure that calls are responded to quickly if there is an animal in distress.

"We do expect to continue to provide sheltering services for the government inspectors," said Coulter.

Although the changeover is still in its developmental stages, Coulter said her organization is willing to continue to provide those services.

"We still continue to provide those animal protection services in terms of animal control looking at injured and sick animals that are loose," she said.

Officers from the humane society will still attend calls for potential animals with distemper, as well as calls regarding injured animals or animals on the loose.

"Fortunately our staff still have work for them," said Coulter. "One of our inspectors is going to be moving to the government and so he will be part of the new team."

Anyone concerned about suspected animal neglect or abuse can call 1-833-9-ANIMAL (264625).