Animal cruelty charges laid against Windsor woman
'Our hands are tied' says Humane Society executive director Melanie Coulter
Windsor/Essex County Humane Society officers have laid provincial animal cruelty charges against a Windsor woman.
According to executive director Melanie Coulter, there were five charges laid against the woman, who runs an animal rescue called Royals Animal Rescue Service.
"The initial complaint was a few weeks ago, relating to concerns that several animals had passed away," said Coulter. "The investigation is continuing."
Coulter said multiple complaints were received, but would not comment on who made the complaints.
The woman, who Coulter called a "custodian of the animals," has been charged with two counts of permitting an animal to be in distress, two counts of failing to provide adequate and appropriate veterinary care and one count of failing to comply with orders.
There are two dogs involved in the two counts of permitting an animal to be in distress and the two counts of failing to provide adequate care. Coulter would not speak as to how long ago the orders were given as it relates to the last charge.
"There are multiple prongs to the investigation," said Coulter. Each charge applies only to a specific animal, so it does not provide grounds to remove any other animal from the rescue's care.
"We investigate every complaint as it comes in," said Coulter. "The animal welfare laws don't cover every situation ... sometimes our hands are tied."
CBC has reached out to the rescue organization but has not received a response at publishing time.
