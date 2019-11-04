Property damage complaint leads to animal abuse charges

A Windsor man has been arrested and animal abuse charges have been laid after a report of property damage at an apartment complex.

According to Windsor police, officers went to an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Lauzon Road for suspected animal abuse.

Building management had received a report of property damage to a wall at the complex, and after reviewing security footage discovered the damage was related to the abuse of a dog in the early hours of Nov. 2.

"This case highlights the importance of reporting things to the proper authorities," said Sgt. Steve Betteridge with Windsor police. "They did the right thing and contacted police."

The dog was taken for medical assessment — but the Windsor Essex County Humane Society would not comment on the case.

Betteridge said as of his last update, the dog's injuries were not believed to be life threatening.

Despite changes in how Ontario is expected to report animal welfare cases, Betteridge said this particular case is one that police would always investigate.

"This is a Criminal Code of Canada offence," said Betteridge. "Animal abuse has been in the criminal code in some way for many years."

A 28-year-old man was arrested without incident and is charged with willfully causing unnecessary pain, suffering or injury to an animal. There were no charges laid for property damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police.