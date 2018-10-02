Mental health evidence not used for Montreal man accused of stabbing Mich. police officer

The lawyer for a man accused of stabbing a Michigan airport police officer will not be introducing mental health evidence.

Amor Ftouhi, a Tunisia native who was living in Montreal, is charged with committing an act of violence at an airport and interfering with security.

He allegedly stabbed Lt. Jeff Neville in the neck at the Bishop International Airport in Flint, Mich. in June 2017.

Ftouhi's lawyer, Joan Morgan, made the disclosure in a court filing on Monday.

Jury selection begins Nov. 5 in federal court.

Previously, Ftouhi's lawyer wanted to move the trial to Detroit, arguing the wider jury pool will help ensure a fairer trial.