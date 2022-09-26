'We will not stop': Windsor joins global protest over death of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini

A group of Windsorites have joined a worldwide protest condemning the Iranian government and blaming it for the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

"Every woman, everywhere in the world should have the freedom to choose what they want to wear and say," said Naz Reihani, who was part of the protest at the waterfront Sunday.

"We should send a message to everyone that freedom is not for granted... and they should fight for freedom for every person in the world."

Amini died in custody earlier this month after Iran's morality police arrested her for "unsuitable attire" and for allegedly wearing a hijab improperly.

The death sparked protests in Iran and around the world and condemnation from other governments, including Canada's.

About 25 people gathered on Windsor's waterfront Sunday to protest the death of Mahsa Amini. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"It started with the death of a woman, but now it's something above," Reihani said. "It's for freedom and it's for people's rights and human rights in Iran and we want to send our message so that we can do something about it."

Communication cut off

Reihani said it's hard to communicate with friends and family in Iran, as Internet connectivity in the country has collapsed. Instagram and Whatsapp, two of the last Western social media tools left in the country, are also being blocked, measures Iranian officials hinted earlier at taking over due to "security concerns."

Reihani said she has had virtually no contact with her family there.

"Applications that are for calling and for messaging, they are all censored and they are all shut down," she said.

At Sunday's event, participants held signs that read "Free Iran" and "No to Islamic Republic". Mahi Sole also attended Sunday's protest. Her sign read #MasaAmini and #SOSIran.

"All our condolences to them. Our hearts and thoughts are with them. We will not stop until something actually happens," Sole said when asked if she had a message for the family of Amini.



Mahi Sole says the protests won't stop until they see change. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Reihani said that Sunday's protest, which involved about 25 people, came together at the last minute, but they plan to hold more events moving forward.