Windsor seniors' home says resident has tested positive for COVID-19

The Amica Riverside seniors' home in Windsor confirmed on Thursday that a resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

The news came one day after the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) announced that a staff member at the same facility and two staff members at Country Village Homes in Woodslee, Ont. also tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Amica, the health unit informed the facility about the resident and the staff member on April 1.

The resident is currently in hospital receiving treatment, and was previously self-isolating in their suite at the facility since March 21.

In a media release published on Thursday, Amica Riverside said the facility is "currently reviewing which team members and residents had close contact with this resident and will need to be self-isolating at home or in their suite."

"No resident currently living in the building has tested positive for COVID-19," reads an excerpt from the same Thursday media release.

The Amica staff member who has tested positive hasn't been to the facility since March 19, and has been removed from the schedule with pay.

Health unit says outbreaks now at three seniors' homes

Earlier on Thursday, WECHU confirmed an outbreak at a third seniors' home in the region: Lifetimes on Riverside in Windsor.

Speaking at WECHU's daily COVID-19 media briefing on Thursday, medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said a staff member at Lifetimes tested positive, adding that some residents are being "investigated" for the virus.

As per directives issued by the Ontario Ministry of Health, even a single lab-confirmed case among a resident or staff member is considered a confirmed COVID-19 outbreak at a facility, according to WECHU.

Watch the Windsor-Essex Country Health Unit's April 2 media briefing:

In a statement emailed to CBC News on Thursday, WECHU said that all the facilities "have implemented outbreak management protocols and all residents and staff have been notified."

"Staff continue to wear appropriate personal protective equipment for the safe care of individuals," wrote WECHU in the same Thursday statement.

As of Thursday morning, there are 128 confirmed COVID-19 cases across Windsor-Essex. To date, 1,237 people have been tested for COVID-19, while 268 tests are still pending.

Kingsville seniors' home on lockdown

While WECHU has only confirmed outbreaks at three long-term care homes in the region, other facilities have also begun initiating outbreak management protocols.

Ann Fulton, an 89-year-old resident of Southgate Village in Kingsville, Ont., said that staff in her facility quarantined residents to their rooms on Wednesday.

"We cannot go out of the room at all," Fulton said. "We have our three meals in our room and people come and check on us and take our temperature every little while."

I don't like it at all, but I'm here. - Ann Fulton, Resident, Southgate Village in Kingsville, Ont.

Fulton said she's not aware of a "soul that is sick in this whole building," adding that she's not enjoying her forced isolation.

"I don't like it at all, but I'm here," she said. "The furnace runs, but I open the window and I get fresh air."

Fulton is also exercising in her room, walking for health.