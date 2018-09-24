Amherstburg women turns gift ideas for kids into subscription service
Fun-In-The-Box was a 2018 Canada Post E-commerce Innovation Awards finalist
A group of Amherstburg moms have created a new subscription service to make shopping for kids a little easier.
Fun-in-the-Box is a subscription gift package for kids up eight years old. Each box is catered to a child's specific age and contains unique items such as personalized name tags, shortbread cookies, decks of cards, science kits — the list goes on.
"Originally, we had this fun idea where we wanted to do a business where we could bring products to moms in a different way," said Michelle Vandenbrink, one of the women behind Fun-in-the-Box.
Vandenbrink said she first brought up the idea of a gift box for children because she was a customer of a monthly, fitness-based subscription service.
When Vandenbrink looked at the fitness box, her friend, Danielle Moldovan, thought it would be a good model to adapt for children.
Eventually, Fun-in-the-Box was entered into the 2018 Canada Post E-commerce Innovation Awards. The business didn't win, but it did become a finalist in the Most Disruptive Start-Up Award category.
Hear more from the founders of Fun-in-the-Box on the CBC's Windsor Morning:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.