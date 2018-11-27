Amherstburg ignores recommendation, votes against reprimanding councillor

Amherstburg town council voted to not reprimand outgoing Coun. Jason Lavigne for allegedly leaking confidential information from an in-camera meeting Sept. 17.

The integrity commissioner, Bruce Elman, recommended Lavigne's pay be suspended for 45 days in a report to council. However, the vote was 3-2 for not reprimanding Lavigne, who would have had his pay taken back because he was not re-elected.

The disclosure of the leak came when Bob Rozankovic, chair of the Amherstburg Police Services Board, sent an email to the CAO of the town with information he wasn't supposed to have. Lavigne is accused of being the source of the leak.

Some evidence described by Elman includes Lavigne being the only person at the in-camera meeting who did not sign a statement saying they didn't disclose any confidential information.

Lavigne also spoke with the town clerk twice after the meeting about what would be "the worst they could do" to him should he have breached the code of conduct.

Bob Rozankovic, who ran for seat of deputy mayor, lost to Leo Meloche. (Bob Rozankovic)

"There was just way too much circumstantial evidence that pointed in their direction," said Coun. Leo Meloche, the incoming deputy mayor for the town.

Elman emphasized in the report to council that the investigation was "entirely unnecessary" and "caused the town to incur needless costs."

"In my view, this unnecessary investigation was caused, in large measure, by Mr. Bob Rozankovic's failure to cooperate with the Integrity Commissioner," the report says.

Elman wrote that Rozankovic refused to be interviewed by him regarding the identity of the person who leaked the information and Lavigne did not respond to his numerous requests for an interview.

He said if Lavigne cooperated, he would have only recommended a reprimand and a formal apology. However, "his continual lack of cooperation in the investigation during the ensuing six weeks" led to him recommending a stronger penalty.

In a letter obtained by CBC News and addressed to the residents of Amherstburg, Lavigne wrote he did not "divulge any confidential material."

"I leave this position with my head held high knowing I did not do what some have accused me of," he wrote.

Lavigne and Rozankovic both ran for council but neither won in their race.

"I think the voters have made it clear why these people won't be on council," said re-elected mayor Aldo DiCarlo.