Amherstburg testing emergency alert system
The test is at 12 p.m. Friday
Cell phones throughout Amherstburg will sound off Friday at noon.
It's a test of the local emergency alert system.
The system is used for emergency management exercises and was also used during last year's earthquake. It can also be used in any event where the public should be notified, including progress reports trying to return the community back to normal after an emergency has occurred.
Fire Chief Bruce Montone said the tests help pique public interest.
"When we test, we usually get a few more residents registered."
According to Montone there are 15,000 people registered. Residents self-register online and can choose how emergency alerts will come — text message, phone call or email.
"The majority of people want both a phone call and a text message," said Montone.
Montone said they typically test when it's "quiet," but that there's no set schedule.
"It's when people are letting their guard down," said Montone.
The system also includes a non-emergency option, which allows residents to get alerts for road closures or town events.
