57 students dismissed after confirmed COVID-19 case two days into school year

A confirmed case of COVID-19 has sent home 57 students from an English Catholic elementary school in Amherstburg just two days into the school year.

After receiving confirmation of the case at Stella Maris Catholic Elementary School Wednesday, the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board said it sent home a class of 26 students and a bus cohort of 31 students.

This is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in a school setting for the 2021-2022 school year.

Stella Maris was also the first school last year to report a confirmed COVID-19 case.

The board says it is working with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit by providing a list of students and staff who may have been affected. Those impacted will be contacted by the health unit and be given directions to follow, according to the school board.

Anyone not contacted by the health unit has not been identified as a close contact and their children can continue attending school.