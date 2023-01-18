SIU investigating case of Amherstburg man who died after a domestic call

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating the death of an 80-year-old man after Windsor police answered a domestic call.

The agency says Windsor police officers were called to an Amherstburg apartment just before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

When police got to the Dalhousie Street address, the SIU says the man wouldn't answer the door.

Officers got a warrant and entered the apartment, the agency says, and found the man seriously injured. The man was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The SIU has assigned three investigators and two forensic investigators to the case. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.