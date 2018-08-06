Community donations replace cancelled Amherstburg shuttle to Windsor

The cancelled Amherstburg shuttle for St. Clair College students now have a replacement with a donation that came through from the community and a matching donation.

Amherstburg Community Services announced they were cancelling one of the shuttles connecting the town to Windsor because of high repair costs in July.

To purchase a new vehicle, not only for students but also for seniors who need to go to medical appointments, ACS needed to get $75,000 for a 10-seater accessible vehicle.

The Goggin family from Amherstburg was the donor of "the final $32,000" needed for the organization's goal.

"So many people rely on our services to stay mobile, and those are the people this fundraising campaign has been for," said executive director Kathy DiBartolomeo.

$75,000 raised to buy new shuttle for Aburg Community Sevices. <br>It will fit up to 10 walk on. Or two wheelchairs and six walk on. They’re in the process of ordering it. Could take from three to six months. But will be able to find a way to shuttle students. Will run 5 days a week —@StaceyJReports

The campaign was started when Amherstburg business Concours Mold Inc. offered to donate $25,000 if ACS could fundraise the other $50,000.

Joanne Goggin said they wanted to help when they heard ACS was having trouble fundraising.

"This is a fantastic organization which has benefited not only the senior community but many other groups in Amherstburg as well," she said in a release.

ACS is hoping the vehicle will be on the road by the end of this year.