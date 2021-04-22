New COVID-19 outbreak at school in Amherstburg

An outbreak has been declared at a Amherstburg Public School involving a "high-risk exposure case" of COVID-19.

The outbreak was declared after two cases were confirmed within a school cohort, a memo on the school's website posted Wednesday states. The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has not yet publicly announced the outbreak.

According to the school, anyone who is a close contact has been contacted by public health.

Schools pivoted to online learning this week amid a surge of COVID-19 cases across the province.

According to the Greater Essex County District School Board's website, there have been nine cases of COVID-19 among students and staff within the board since April 7, though its website has not yet been updated to include a second case at Amherstburg Public School.

Within the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board, there are two active cases, its website shows.

There are no other COVID-19 outbreaks active within schools in Windsor-Essex, though two were recently cleared.