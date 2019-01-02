Amherstburg to 'notice almost no change' with Windsor police takeover

Amherstburg Police Service is no more as of Jan. 1, 2019. Windsor Police Service takes over enforcement of the town for the next 20 years through the Amherstburg detachment.

The changeover took place at midnight, with swearing in of the three on-duty officers who will be working in the detachment.

But aside from the different uniforms and vehicles, administrative staff sergeant of the Amherstburg detachment David DeLuca said people are "going to notice almost no change."

"Exactly the same service delivery model, the same officers coming out, doing the same calls on the same streets," said DeLuca.

Administrative staff sgt. of Amherstburg detachment David DeLuca says the transition has been smooth. (Jason Viau/CBC)

He is in charge of the operations in the Amherstburg detachment. In DeLuca's absence, the tasks will be defaulted to the staff sergeant in Windsor.

In July 2018, the Ontario Civilian Police Commission gave Windsor Police Service the green light to take over the town's police force. Amherstburg mayor Aldo DiCarlo was the one who cast the vote in favour of the takeover in February 2018.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens has said the move will save Amherstburg more than $500,000 annually. Windsor will also see estimated savings of $100,000 to $200,000.

Chief Frederick was on hand at the stroke of midnight to oversee the formal swearing-in of the on-duty officers policing <a href="https://twitter.com/Aburg_TownHall?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Aburg_TownHall</a> tonight for the 1st shift serving the WPS-Amherstburg Detachment. <br>Proud & historical moment!<br>Welcome all, & Happy New Year!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HonourInService?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HonourInService</a> <a href="https://t.co/2j9uJ365x9">pic.twitter.com/2j9uJ365x9</a> —@WPS_Amherstburg

According to DeLuca, the changeover will be 100 per cent complete in the next couple of weeks. Most of the changes have been behind the scenes, he said.

One example is police officers from Windsor have been helping Amherstburg officers get on board with using a record management system different from what they're used to.

"Everything's gone perfectly according to our operational plan, and I'm very happy with the way everything's worked out," said DeLuca.