Amherstburg police officer involved in collision

An Amherstburg police officer has been injured following a collision early Monday morning.

Police said, at about 2 a.m., a Nissan Sentra struck a police cruiser while the accompanying officer was conducting an investigation in the 4600 block of Alma Street.

Officer is in stable condition after being struck by Nissan Sentra. Alma St to remain closed until further notice. <a href="https://t.co/bESwjDDb3M">https://t.co/bESwjDDb3M</a> <a href="https://t.co/xonlGCLRKT">pic.twitter.com/xonlGCLRKT</a> —@AburgPolice

The officer sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries and is currently in stable condition.

Alma Street between Concession 5 North and Concession 5 South was closed until about 10 a.m.

More from CBC Windsor: