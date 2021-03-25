Pelicans make surprise appearance in Amherstburg

Locals were gobsmacked Wednesday morning when they spotted a group of pelicans in the Detroit River in Amherstburg.

The handful of birds were out swimming and eating fish in the water off of Amherst Pointe and caught the attention of some Windsor-Essex residents who just happened to be in the area.

"I saw somebody jump out of their car and run with binoculars to check something out," said wildlife photographer Steve Biro.

Biro then realized what all the commotion was about and got out his own camera, capturing the birds in about 6,400 photos.

WATCH: Locals react to seeing the pelicans

Pelicans visited the waters in Amherstburg Wednesday CBC News Windsor 1:15 Locals were surprised by the birds, which they say are rare to come by in the region. The photos were taken by Steve Biro. 1:15

He said he's heard from people in the area that they've nested in the area for a few years and have been spotted on Pelee Island, but he said that to his knowledge, people living along the shore in Amherst Pointe have not seen pelicans.

"I thought, 'wow there's no pelicans around here,'" said Amanda Strong, who posted photos and videos of the birds to Facebook.

But when she grabbed a pair of binoculars and took a closer look she realized the birds were, in fact, pelicans.

"I was on my way home and just had the opportunity to catch them," she said. "I didn't even think they existed around these areas."