Amherstburg mayoral candidate wants to revoke Windsor police contract

Glenn Swinton is running against Aldo DiCarlo to be the next mayor of Amherstburg. The reason he wanted to run was to give residents a choice between "someone that supported the police move and someone that did not support the police move."

In February, Amherstburg Town Council narrowly voted in favour of the Windsor Police Service taking over law enforcement duties in the town starting in 2019.

DiCarlo was the vote that split the tie between councillors. Town officials say they will save about $600,000 a year by making the move.

Swinton said this issue was what pushed him to get into politics and said he would not have handled it the same way.

"I was a part of the process. I went to the impact meetings. I addressed several issues with the mayor, councillors and wasn't happy with the answers I was getting," he said.

If he was to win, his plan would be to immediately table a review of the whether or not the Town of Amherstburg could back out of the contract.

"I think it needs to be a looked at a little closer under the microscope and I don't feel that everybody's done that."

Amherstburg's council was filled with people the night the town decided to have the Windsor Police Service taking over law enforcement duties in the town starting in 2019. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

18-month notification period

If the contract is broken, DiCarlo said there wouldn't be any financial penalties.

"We've built things into the plan to put Amherstburg back where we started, so for example, the value of any equipment that we hand over at the time would have to be given back to the town," he said.

That value would be calculated based on the year that the contract breaks. DiCarlo said they wouldn't be making money off of it.

The town would still have the building, the monetary value for the cars and equipment that went to Windsor and then the town would have to hire 30 police officers.

And officers who go to Windsor are all guaranteed positions in Amherstburg if the contract breaks. Should the contract go for the full term — 20 years —​ DiCarlo said most, if not all, could retire from being a police officer in the town of Amherstburg.

"Short of that, there will be opportunities to apply for advancement in the City of Windsor and if some of them take that opportunity then they may not want to come back," he said.

Aldo DiCarlo said there is a way to back out of the contract, but the town's focus is on a seamless transition to Windsor Police. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

However, there is a minimum of an 18-month notification period should the town want to break the contract.

The transition date is set for Jan. 1, 2019. DiCarlo said he isn't sure what the logistics and realities would be if a new mayor and council chose to terminate the contract in December 2018.

"Our position is to focus on a seamless transition to Windsor Police, not to cancel it either before or after, and at the very least not in any unreasonable amount of time so for the extent of the first five-year term," he said.

DiCarlo stands by the town's decision.

"At the end of the day if I didn't believe the majority of the residents wanted this then I guess I would have to also support that position, but I've still heard from many people who are in favour of the switch and so I'd have to maintain the position that this is what's best for the town."