Amherstburg mayor taking time away from seat to address health issues

Mayor of Amherstburg Aldo DiCarlo is taking some time away from his duties to focus on his health.

In a Facebook post, the mayor shared he is under the care of a doctor.

"I remain devoted to the Town of Amherstburg and hope to be back serving the people in a full capacity very soon," he wrote.

Deputy mayor Leo Meloche, acting mayor for the past two months, said the public does not need to be concerned.

"We are still proceeding with the plans that were all in place," he said. "I've just stepped in to his role at this point in time and chairing meetings and ... moving the business of the town forward."

Meloche added he has been in touch with the mayor throughout this time to make sure nothing is forgotten or missed.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said he wishes DiCarlo a "speedy recovery."

He added there are no plans to replace DiCarlo on the Windsor Police Services Board. The board is still at quorum and DiCarlo continues to be kept informed of all the details.

It's unclear when DiCarlo will be back in the mayor's seat.