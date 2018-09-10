Private pot stores in Amherstburg? Council votes to have public consultation

​Amherstburg is getting ready to deal with the legalization of pot, but the town is struggling to make any firm decisions because of missing information.

"The impact to the municipality with the legalization of cannabis is unknown," reads a report to town council Monday night.

Administration wasn't able to present any concrete information for financial impact, but only said it could "result in significant costs" depending on how it affects enforcement, police work, health promotion and economic development.

In March, the province said it will provide $40 million from its share of federal marijuana taxes to help municipalities cover law enforcement and safety costs associated with pot legalization.

Will private sales be allowed?

One of the key questions is whether Amherstburg will permit private retail outlets for cannabis.

In August this year, the provincial government said it's introducing legislation to allow the private sector to sell recreational cannabis by April 1, 2019.

However, municipalities have a period to opt out if they wish, and that will be a decision to be made by the incoming council.

Nicole Rubli, manager of licensing and enforcement, says she has already been approached by people interested in opening retail stores and lounges. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"We're looking at just doing some public consultation when that new legislation is introduced to see what the town residents want and feel about cannabis storefronts," said Nicole Rubli, manager of licensing and enforcement.

The public consultation was one of the three recommendations to council that was passed Monday night. The other two things council want to see are updates from Rubli and also a report with more information about the option to opt out.

One of Coun. Rick Fryer's points was that having private stores would allow the municipality to benefit from the generated revenue.

"I think if you're a municipality that's just going to shun it away and say, I don't want this, people are just going to go to another municipality and then bring it back here."

And Rubli said she has already been approached by people who are interested in running a retail store or lounge.

Administration was not able to provide any concrete numbers on how it may affect the town financially, but only that it could potentially result in high costs. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

When does it become a nuisance?

One of the things discussed was the enforcement of nuisances and odours related to marijuana.

Coun. Joan Courtney mentioned her concern about smoking in backyards and determining whether that would be considered a nuisance or not.

"This is going to be brand new for all of us and I hope that the new council has fun with it," she said.

Rubli said she expects there to be an impact on resources when it comes to dealing with nuisances and odours needing additional enforcement.

She anticipates more residents will start coming to her with concerns when the legislation is in effect starting Oct. 17.