Amherstburg man drowns while swimming at Elora Gorge

An Amherstburg man drowned while swimming at the Elora Gorge.

OPP recovered the body of 20-year-old John Daniel Howell on Sunday.

Const. Joshua Cunningham said the man was with a small group of friends, when he went under the water and failed to resurface.

"Police are still continuing to investigate what had happened. We are aware that the park was closed at the time," he said.

It was the OPP's Underwater Search and Recovery Unit that recovered Howell's body.

"We want to remind everybody that despite the nicer weather, the water ways in Ontario can still remain quite frigid and cold, making it difficult for even those who believe they're experienced swimmers, to swim safely," Cunningham said.