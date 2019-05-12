A new missing children's policy could be coming to Amherstburg's Libro Centre

Staff at the Libro Credit Union Centre in Amherstburg could soon start training on how to react when a child goes missing, through a protocol called Code Adam.

The missing child policy is on the agenda for Monday night's Town of Amherstburg council meeting, with administration recommending the adoption of the policy. According to the report, the town has already adopted the Code Adam missing child safety program.

Rick Daly, the manager of recreation services for the town, says the policy would be in place to provide training for staff, and to ensure the care of children who attend a summer camp program that operates out of the centre.

"In the end, we want to send them back to their parents healthy and fit."

Each staff member gets a task

Through the policy, staff would undergo training to identify what the protocols are in the case of a missing child.

Manager of Recreation Services for Town of Amherstburg Rick Daly says the goal of the policy is to help staff identify what the protocols are if ever a child goes missing at the Libro Centre. (Amy Dodge/CBC)

Daly said that the code could be used in the case of any activity that happens in the facility, not just summer camp programs.

"It also deals with hockey so if there's a child that's playing by themselves while their parents are watching hockey and all of a sudden that child goes missing, that parent is going to panic. But we'll have staff in place that will be able to calm them down and be able to implement that protocol."

When the protocol is called into effect, Daly said, each staff member would be given a task like locking doors or checking on rooms.

According to the policy report which will be presented to council, once a child has been reported missing, staff will also announce a Code Adam using the public address system. If a child isn't located with 10 minutes, staff will call the police.

Once police arrive, officers take over with the search, Daly explained.

'It's a good thing'

Some parents say this policy would give them additional peace of mind when visiting the centre.

Parents Dean and Carly Fantin say the policy is a great idea. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"I think it's a good thing. It keeps you more alert if something were to happen for each kid," said Dean Fantin, parent of two.

Fellow parent Dan Warren echoed those thoughts.

"As a parent, I'd feel much safer having another watchful eye with my daughter."

Daly said the policy should be in place in time for upcoming summer camps.