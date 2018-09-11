Amherstburg considers kennel bylaw, how many dogs residents can own

The Town of Amherstburg wants to create a bylaws about kennels, and how many dogs people are allowed to own.

Coun. Jason Lavigne brought the motion forward Monday night.

"We don't have a very in-depth policy or bylaw regarding anything with animals... whether it's farms or how many dogs you own," he said.

He said there was recently a "contentious" dispute between a business owner who wanted to open a kennel and the neighbours.

But without rules in place, it was difficult for the town to handle the issue.

"I just think it's prudent to put some sort of policy and bylaw in place for the future councils that come in so that they don't have the same sort of issues where neighbours are pitted against neighbours and businesses against neighbours, and there's a structure in place so that they can know where they're headed with that issue," he said.

Council agreed to have town staff look at bylaws in place in surrounding municipalities.

"We'll find a spot for Amherstburg to sit, we've done that with a lot of different bylaws," said Lavigne.