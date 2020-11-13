Amerstburg artist, hockey player pair up to design shoes and raise funds for childhood cancer

An artist and athlete from Amherstburg have teamed up to create a pair of shoes that they hope will go towards helping families with children that have cancer.

Madison Young, who customizes shoes, reached out to hockey player Michael DiPietro, 21, to see if he'd be interested in designing a pair of Nike's Air Force 1 shoes with her that could be used to raise money for a local charity.

"I do a lot of shoe customizations so I thought that would be the coolest way to combine like hockey and art," Young said.

The shoes designed by the duo will be auctioned off later month to raise funds for Childcan, a charity that helps families battling childhood cancer.

Hockey player Michael DiPietro (right) and artist Madison Young (left) from Amherstburg have teamed up to auction off a pair of custom shoes to raise money for a local cancer charity. (Submitted by Madison Young)

"To come up with an idea like this especially during such a tough time, I think everybody in the world can use something positive and an uplifting story and could definitely use a little help along the way. I was super excited about it because I definitely can't draw ... [Madison] did a phenomenal job, pretty lucky to work with someone so talented and with such a nice heart," said DiPietro who was drafted by the Vancouver Canucks and currently plays for their farm team, the Utica Comets.

Young painted all seven teams that DiPietro has played for onto the pair of shoes, including his time in Amherstburg and Windsor.

DiPietro was the one who chose the organization as he knew a family in Windsor who had used Childcan when their kid got sick.

"Childcan really stuck out to me ... they just started a family liaison in Windsor this past summer, so they're slowly trying to get their name out and grow," he said. "I thought it'd be a really good opportunity to help them and get the ChildCan name out through a good cause."