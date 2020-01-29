No money for lockers, grass in budget for new Amherstburg high school

Plans for a new high school in Amherstburg, Ont. aren't quite what some town residents thought they'd be after items costing about $5 million were taken out of the proposed budget.

According to Coun. Don McArthur, people are expressing concerns with the plans — and the project needs more money to make it right. The approved Ministry allocation for the school construction is $25,985,519 — but several items had to be removed to bring the plans in under budget.

"The school is going to be in the centre of town," said McArthur. "You have one chance to really make a positive impact."

The project will build and open a new high school to combine two others — General Amherst and Western secondary schools. It also closes an existing running track, with no plans to rebuild. After a shared-use agreement was signed between the Greater Essex County District School Board and the Town of Amherstburg, losing amenities affects more than just students.

(Donald McArthur)

"Everything you put into this school will be shared by the entire committee," said McArthur.

Some of the decisions made in the project seem "bizarre" to Coun. Michael Prue.

"A whole bunch of programs have been left out ... they even took out the budget for sod and grass, for painting the walls," said Prue. "It just doesn't make sense."

Lockers, cafeteria seating and grass seed are among the things cut from the budget for the new high school in Amherstburg, Ont. (GECDSB)

Left out of the plans include one of three gymnasiums requested, an auto shop and two Public Alternative Secondary School classrooms. Funding for lockers, retractable bleachers, wall paint, whiteboards, gym equipment and soccer goalposts has also been cut from the budget before the provincial government.

According to the GECDSB report, requests for pool and track facilities, and the addition of a greenhouse requested during public consultation are out of the scope of funding. Relocating murals and tiles from the General Amherst school building may also not be possible.

At Amherstburg town council, administration agreed to send a letter to the members of provincial parliament representing the town to address their concerns.