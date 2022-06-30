Group of Seven in Amherstburg: New exhibition brings iconic paintings to the county

The work of some of Canada's best known artists are on display in Amherstburg as part of a temporary free exhibition.

The pop-up Group of Seven: Not Formed in a Day, opened on July 1 and will run until July 10.

It's a partnership between the River Bookshop and Art Windsor Essex, formerly known as the Art Gallery of Windsor.

The Group of Seven were landscape painters whose most popular work dates from the 1920s to 1930s. Members include Franklin Carmichael, Lawren Harris and A. Y. Jackson.

Before finding success, they were outcasts — up against an art establishment that dismissed their work as too commercial, explained Richard Peddie, owner of the River Bookshop.

"They are the artists that really became the first Canadian art style, and they did it based on the Canadian landscape," said Peddie.

Maligne Lake, Jasper Park by Lawren Stewart Harris (from the portfolio Canadian Drawings by Members of the Group of Seven), 1925, offset lithograph on paper. (Submitted by Art Windsor Essex)

The exhibition features those iconic brightly coloured images, but Art Windsor Essex executive director Jennifer Matotek said it also includes some things that people might not have seen before including printmaking, lithography and wood engraving.

The project reflects the art gallery's push to expand its reach into Essex County — something that is also reflected in the gallery's new name.

"It's a pretty big deal that we're actually bringing our collection out into the county in a way that we never have before," said Matotek.

The exhibition is taking place at the Hole in the Wall space above River Bookshop on Richmond Street in Amherstburg. Doors are open from noon to 5 p.m. daily and the exhibition runs until July 10.