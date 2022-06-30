Group of Seven in Amherstburg: New exhibition brings iconic paintings to the county
Art Windsor Essex expands reach into Essex County
The work of some of Canada's best known artists are on display in Amherstburg as part of a temporary free exhibition.
The pop-up Group of Seven: Not Formed in a Day, opened on July 1 and will run until July 10.
It's a partnership between the River Bookshop and Art Windsor Essex, formerly known as the Art Gallery of Windsor.
The Group of Seven were landscape painters whose most popular work dates from the 1920s to 1930s. Members include Franklin Carmichael, Lawren Harris and A. Y. Jackson.
Before finding success, they were outcasts — up against an art establishment that dismissed their work as too commercial, explained Richard Peddie, owner of the River Bookshop.
"They are the artists that really became the first Canadian art style, and they did it based on the Canadian landscape," said Peddie.
The exhibition features those iconic brightly coloured images, but Art Windsor Essex executive director Jennifer Matotek said it also includes some things that people might not have seen before including printmaking, lithography and wood engraving.
The project reflects the art gallery's push to expand its reach into Essex County — something that is also reflected in the gallery's new name.
"It's a pretty big deal that we're actually bringing our collection out into the county in a way that we never have before," said Matotek.
The exhibition is taking place at the Hole in the Wall space above River Bookshop on Richmond Street in Amherstburg. Doors are open from noon to 5 p.m. daily and the exhibition runs until July 10.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?