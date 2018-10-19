Amherstburg getting another hotel, two condo apartments

The Town of Amherstburg has announced Amico will begin construction of a number of new developments, including a hotel, in the spring of 2019.

The hotel will sit at the corner of Dalhousie and Gore Streets and will be developed in tandem with two condominium apartment buildings on the mainland property, currently used in conjunction with Boblo Island.

These projects are in addition to Amico's plans to develop the south end of the island, with just under 200 residential building lots.

"Amico is prepared to invest in excess of $120 million in Amherstburg. $105 million of this investment will be right in the heart of the Amherstburg's downtown," said Cindy Price, media relations coordinator with Amico.

On Thursday, it was announced a Quality Inn and Suites hotel will be built at the corner of Simcoe Street and Meloche Road, across the street from the Libro Credit Union Centre.

More from CBC Windsor: