Windsor police launch arson investigation after brush fire in Amherstburg
This is one of several arson investigations the service has launched in the last month
Windsor police are investigating a suspicious brush fire that took place last week in Amherstburg.
The service's Arson Unit is investigating the fire that happened at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. Officers were in the area of Alma Street and Thomas Road when they saw heavy smoke and then located the fire, according to a news release Tuesday from police.
Emergency services put out the fire and police say no property damage or injuries were reported.
An investigation found the fire to be suspicious and led to an arson investigation being launched.
Investigators ask that anyone with video cameras check footage for suspicious persons, vehicles or activity at the time of the incident.
This case follows a series of suspicious fires that have taken place in the City of Windsor since the start of the month.
Anyone with information is to call Windsor police or anonymously call Crime Stoppers.
