Recount for Amherstburg deputy mayor seat underway after 4-vote victory
The race came very close on Oct. 22 — with Coun. Leo Meloche taking the deputy mayor seat by only a four-vote margin. Meloche won with 2,579 votes and Coun. Diane Pouget lost with 2,575 votes.

Coun. Leo Meloche won with 2,579 votes, while Coun. Diane Pouget lost with 2,575 votes.

A recount is underway to determine the deputy mayor of Amherstburg.

