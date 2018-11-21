New
Recount for Amherstburg deputy mayor seat underway after 4-vote victory
The race came very close on Oct. 22 — with Coun. Leo Meloche taking the deputy mayor seat by only a four-vote margin. Meloche won with 2,579 votes and Coun. Diane Pouget lost with 2,575 votes.
Results are expected this afternoon
A recount is underway to determine the deputy mayor of Amherstburg.
Results are expected this afternoon.