Amherstburg council votes to welcome private cannabis retail

The Town of Amherstburg joins Kingsville and Essex as municipalities that have said yes to private cannabis retail in Windsor-Essex.

Town council made the decision the day before the deadline of Jan. 22 during a special meeting. Windsor council is also voting Monday night.

Even so, Amherstburg will not be permitted in this initial phase of private retail because the town's population is under 50,000. The same goes for Kingsville, Essex and Leamington.

Administration recommended the town not to opt out.

The town conducted an online survey to understand the public's feelings about private marijuana retail. Out of the 110 responses, 82 were in favour of such storefronts. However, the survey was not restricted to town residents.

"The majority of residents who took the survey want cannabis retail stores, mostly quoting the possible increased tax revenue," reads a report to council.

Administration says in the report not permitting cannabis stores may lead to illegal dispensaries opening to meet public demand, "thus undermining efforts by all levels of government to prevent youth access."

The town has already received the first payment from the province to help deal with legalization matters of $11,733 — based on household numbers.