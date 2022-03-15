Amherstburg council objects province's firefighter certification proposal, approves rainbow crosswalk

Amherstburg's mayor says that the province needs to reconsider a move to mandate certification of firefighters across Ontario, saying he supports the move to increase training but not without additional funding.

Aldo DiCarlo said council will write to the government asking them to pause the proposed requirements because of the costs involved. The proposed changes would require firefighters to be certified to National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) standards.

"We agree with safety but if it's not done in a meaningful or reasonable time frame without some type of funding this is going to result in a serious effect on municipal budgets," said DiCarlo following Monday night's council meeting.

Amherstburg Fire Chief Bruce Montone said that the new training requirements could make it difficult to recruit members. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Amherstburg's fire chief Bruce Montone wrote in his analysis of the proposal that 14 of the service's 65 firefighters and officers are NFPA certified. He said this certification will have a substantial impact on the department.

He estimated that new requirements would be hard for new recruits to obtain within the proposed time frame and that it could cost the town close to $100,000 per year.

"If sufficient provincial funding is not provided to municipal governments," wrote Montone, "the province will be knowingly creating a new unfunded and unsustainable mandate on municipalities."

The proposal, which mirrors one first introduced by the Liberal government in 2018 that the newly elected Progressive Conservative government deferred, is expected to be implemented this summer.

It's being proposed by the Ministry of the Solicitor General, which opened the process to public consultation earlier this year and said costs were expected to be minimal.

"They need to really consider that if they're going to follow through with this," said DiCarlo.

"It's going to require upper level governments of funding and a little more time required to start getting everybody certified."

Rainbow crosswalk approved at new school

Council also approved a new rainbow coloured crosswalk to be installed at the site of the new North Star High School on Simcoe Street.

The crosswalk was first proposed by Linden Crain and will be paid for by the Goggin family.

Amherstburg Town Council has unanimously approved the installation of a Rainbow Crosswalk near <a href="https://twitter.com/northstar_high?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@northstar_high</a>! A HUGE thanks to the Goggin Family for coming forward to fund the project along with Council & Administration for their support. 🏳️‍🌈 —@LindenCrain

"If it can help one young kid more comfortably be themselves and embrace LGBTQ+ views than I think that's fantastic," said councillor Don McArthur, calling it a positive contribution to the community.

The application for the crosswalk in June 2021 launched a lengthy review by town administration, which looked at creating a new policy for decorative crosswalks.

"The wheels of government can grind excruciatingly slowly at times," said McArthur.

Council decided it will continue to consider applications on a case by case basis.

Councillor at Monday's meeting cited the Goggin family's financial commitment as a key reason this crosswalk was approved.

"The town is not in a financial position to be undertaking such a project," said deputy mayor Leo Meloche.

"But I'm happy to see local groups stepping forward on this particular matter."