Amherstburg to discuss expanding fishing area in Navy Yard Park during silver bass run

Every year, hundreds of out-of-town anglers come to Windsor-Essex, casting their lines to bag some silver bass at the Detroit River shoreline for the annual Silver Bass Run.

In Amherstburg, Navy Yard Park is the place to be during the event. On Monday, with the idea of attracting more people to the town, council will entertain the idea of expanding the fishing area in the park during the duration of the event, which occurs over several weeks in mid-to-late May — depending on water temperature.

Phil Roberts, the town's director of parks, recreation, facilities and culture, said Amherstburg's waterfront isn't as extensive as Windsor's, which attracts "thousands of people" during the spring migration.

"It's essentially looking at how we can better capitalize on the want and need for people to be on the Detroit River and to be fishing," said Roberts.

The motion also asks that the town accommodates an anticipated increase in traffic, including putting up additional garbage cans in the park and emptying them as needed.

Currently, it's illegal to fish in most of Navy Yard Park. (Amy Dodge/CBC)

Currently, fishing is only allowed on a small pier within Navy Yard Park. Fishing is prohibited in the rest of the park, with an exception being granted during the town's annual kids fishing derby.

That's because Navy Yard is a "passive use" park which needs to be safe for public use.

"Fishing is an activity that does have some inherent risks and requires space. You have people on the railing. They're occupying a walkway. Fishing line and fishing hooks and bait and all that other kind of stuff," said Roberts.

"So you do tend to restrict fishing to specific areas and specific zones."

But for park users who don't care much for fishing, expanding the area could come with its share of problems.

"Some people ... will really rough it, including sleeping in their vehicles and sleeping under bushes to not lose their prime spot on the railing," said Roberts.

"You have fish-cleaning in the washroom facilities that are not being used for washrooms. They're being used as fish-cleaning stations. And certainly the follow-up risks, fishing line and hooks, people are walking dogs. It becomes an issue."

Fisherman John O'Keefe says he would 'love it' if he could legally fish in the majority of Navy Yard Park again. (Amy Dodge/CBC)

For Roberts, expanding the fishing area would bring more tourists and anglers from Windsor to Amherstburg. It's a plan which lifelong fisherman John O'Keefe agrees with.

"It would be nice," he said. "[Navy Yard Park] used to be an old coal dock here years ago and I used to fish down there anytime I want. But now they made into a park so I can't do it now."

Windsor resident Punky Bracken said expanding the fishing area in Navy Yard Park would give him "one more place to go."

"I'd really like that. My son lives out in Amherstburg. It'd give me a chance to stop off at his place — maybe drop off some fish for him," said Bracken.

Xiao Dong, another fisherman from Windsor, said he's never been to Navy Yard Park. But that might change this summer if the town permits fishing in the entire park.

"Why not, right? If they have a nicer fishing spot, I'd want to be able to try it."