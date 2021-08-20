Here's who's running in Amherstburg — and why they say you should vote for them

Election day is Oct. 24 across Ontario.

CBC News reached out to all the candidates in Amherstburg, asking the same questions so voters can learn a bit more about who may be on their next town council.

The following candidates were invited to complete the questionnaire, but did not respond by deadline:

Mayoral candidate John Laframboise.

Deputy mayoral candidate Joe Shaw.

Council candidates Lawrence (Larry) Amlin, Lucas Anderson, Andrew Argoselo, Marc Renaud and Bill Fryer.

Here are the candidates who responded:

Mayor

Frank Cerasa

Frank Cerasa is running for mayor in Amherstburg. (Submitted by Frank Cerasa)

Age: 71

Occupation: Retired businessman.

Where do you live?: Amherstburg for 49 years.

Experience: Managing, hands-on residential, commercial and land development.

What are the top issues facing your municipality? High debt, high taxes and the need for residential and commercial development. Manufacturing, industrial and tourism.

Why are you the right person for the job? Being from the private sector, I have the leadership skills to promote and assist in the areas needed.

Something you'd like voters to know about you: I have integrity, hard worker and vision. Also I will do what I promise. (NO NEW TAXES)

Michael Prue

Michael Prue is running for mayor in Amherstburg. (Submitted by Michael Prue)

Age: 74

Occupation: Councillor, town of Amherstburg.

Where do you live?: Amherstburg

Experience:

Municipal councillor East York 1988-1993

Mayor East York 1993-1997

Councillor amalgamated City of Toronto 1998 to 2001

MPP Beaches East York 2001 to 2014

Councillor in Amherstburg 2018 to present

What are the top issues facing your municipality?

Economic development.

Maintaining our financial position, i.e., paying down debt , building reserves, no use of line of credit.

Building promised infrastructure - Duffys, boat ramp at Rant, refurbished Senior Centre, keeping tax increase at or near zero.

Why are you the right person for the job? Combination of experience, knowledge, past performance and vision.

Something you'd like voters to know about you: Committed to this town and its people.

Bob Rozankovic

Bob Rozankovic is running for mayor in Amherstburg. (Submitted by Bob Rozankovic)

Age: 66

Occupation: Retired and now consulting.

Where do you live?: Amherstburg

Experience: Various committees, Amherstburg Police Service Board for four years and at switch over to Windsor police. member (and past chair) of the Amherstburg Taxpayers Association, member in good standing at the AMA Sportsmen Club in Amherstburg.

What are the top issues facing your municipality? In my opinion the very top issue facing Amherstburg is to get a complete and truthful handle on our finances. All other issues (amenities for both children and seniors, boat ramps, parks, roads infrastructure, Duffy's property, and Bellevue) flow from our finances being in order.

Why are you the right person for the job? Of the current candidates we have two that have no experience and one that sat on council and delivered nothing that he had promised. Just because someone had past elected experience, especially where nothing was accomplished, doesn't mean they are good for the job.

Something you'd like voters to know about you: As general knowledge, I'd like voters to know that along with English, I also am fluent in Italian and Croatian, but also have a smattering of French and Spanish language. Because of where I am in life I will be able to give a full-time commitment to the job as mayor and will be at town hall daily as required.

Deputy mayor

Nancy Atkinson

Nancy Atkinson is running for deputy mayor in Amherstburg. (Submitted by Nancy Atkinson)

Occupation: Retired.

Where do you live?: Amherstburg

Experience: Ten years of attending council meetings, attending budget deliberations, delegating before council regarding decisions on agenda, finances, presentation made to Ontario Police Commission re: the loss of our police department.

What are the top issues facing your municipality? Trust, taxes, loss of amenities, economic development.

Why are you the right person for the job? I have lived in Amherstburg my entire life and I believe that we can, with proper management, get back to a trusting vibrant community working together. I have no vested interest at all other than my passion for the community I grew up in. I bring common sense to the table and stand to gain nothing in doing so. I believe the entire expanse of Amherstburg should be taken into consideration when decisions are made not just one street or one small district. I believe in planning, setting goals and working as a team to achieve those goals.

Something you'd like voters to know about you: I have lived in Amherstburg my entire life and watched it grow in all directions. I have been married for 57 years have four children, 13 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. I want them and all families to be able to work and live in their home town. I hope to ensure that they get to do that with sensible decisions at the council table. I have over 30 years experience working with the public, where accounts payable, receivables, bank reconciliations and month ends were part of my daily tasks. I volunteered with minor hockey for many years and was president of the organization. I taught line dancing to seniors In Kingsville and Amherstburg as well as other dance enthusiasts for over 10 years.

Chris Gibb

Chris Gibb is running for deputy mayor in Amherstburg. (Submitted by Chris Gibb)

Age: 52

Occupation: Insurance broker/owner of Gibb Insurance Brokers.

Where do you live?: Amherstburg

Experience: As a small business owner I know what it takes to set and work within a budget, have experience in managing staff, managing finances, and leading others. I'm also the president of the Amherstburg Community Foundation, a group that works to help make Amherstburg the best small town in Ontario to live, to visit and to enjoy. I've been a board member of the Amherstburg Chamber of Commerce for 13 years and have also served as president. Also, I was recently elected to the position of president of Amherstburg's Marsh Historical Collection.

What are the top issues facing your municipality? Amherstburg must manage the wave of development that will be coming in the next five to 10 years to ensure we do not lose our small town sense of belonging. Amherstburg must also maintain and improve our aging infrastructure and amenities in a time of rising inflation and continuous "downloading" from the provincial government. Finally, Amherstburg must continue to decrease its outstanding debt while increasing reserves so we are able to hand over a financially viable town to the next generation.

Why are you the right person for the job? I feel that my business and volunteer experiences have positioned me to be ready to serve the people of Amherstburg. My passion for the town and my proven leadership qualities make me an obvious choice to help lead Amherstburg into the future.

Something you'd like voters to know about you: I think voters should know that when I opened my business in 2009 I built it from the ground up with hard work and perseverance, the same hard work and perseverance that I will bring to the job of deputy mayor if the voters of Amherstburg elect me.

Gregory Moore

Age: 53

Occupation: I am currently semi-retired and changing my career path, entering sales and marketing. I have served on the board of directors of a local church for 15-plus years as well as other various boards.

Where do you live? I'm a longtime resident of Amherstburg.

What are the top issues facing your municipality? The number one issue facing our municipality is rising costs and particularly property taxes. Seniors on a fixed income will feel this pain more than anyone else as well as anyone on any type of fixed income. The current financial situation in our town is critical. People deserve someone who is truly going to represent their best interests and truly fight for them to have a voice at the table.

Why are you the right person for the job? I'm the right person for the job because I understand problems and I offer common sense solutions without placing any extra burden on the residents.

Why are you the right person for the job? I have four beautiful boys and have been married for 22 years. I am also a musician and pretty handy around the house. Amherstburg ... you really do deserve MOORE.

Dennis Sanson

Dennis Sanson is running for deputy mayor in Amherstburg. (Submitted by Dennis Sanson)

Age: 61

Occupation: Business owner.

Where do you live?: Amherstburg

Experience: I am a local farmer and winery business owner serving my community for 27 years. I am an accredited hospitality and tourism Professional, with extensive experience in training and development, a life-long champion for outdoor life, habitat creation, and responsible land use. I contribute to my community both as a health-care advocate and support of food banks.

What are the top issues facing your municipality? Local government has lost touch with residents. Many residents feel their opinion does not matter with the resultant loss of trust. In the absence of leadership, the town has lost direction. The entire town suffers from infrastructure needs that are ignored and limited investment in parks and important recreational amenities. Amherstburg needs a town council with proven leadership skills and strategic vision prepared to commit limited resources to critical needs.

Why are you the right person for the job? As a candidate for deputy mayor, I offer a distinct difference in leadership style and a unique perspective that is not encumbered by relationships with developers. I am not interested in business as usual, rather business that is better for all. My focus is on all residents of Amherstburg both rural and urban. I am committed to positive, effective and measurable change. I am prepared and ready to begin the hard work required on Day 1.

Something you'd like voters to know about you: Every candidate will say "we need to attract business to our community." I was not "born and raised" in Amherstburg. Twenty-seven years ago, I made the choice to come here, start a business and invest in our community. I have been welcomed and supported by the people of our town. I would like the opportunity to use what I have learned for the benefit of all residents through service on council.

Councillor (five to be elected)

Molly Allaire

Molly Allaire is running for Amherstburg town council. (Daniel Allaire)

Age: 32

Occupation: Caregiver at Seasons Amherstburg.

Where do you live?: Richmond Street, Amherstburg.

Experience: None in politics.

What are the top issues facing your municipality? Financial problems are obvious for Amherstburg. I also feel lack of communication and community engagement. If elected I want to make our meetings more transparent and encourage more ideas from residents.

Why are you the right person for the job? I'm honest, a hard worker and determined. I will work my butt off for this town. I will listen to everyone's ideas and make the most informed decision for the town as a whole.

Something you'd like voters to know about you: I have lived in Amherstburg my entire life. I grew up on a farm in the county and now live in town with my own family. I'm running because I love this town and I know I can have a positive impact on it.

Peter Courtney (incumbent)

Peter Courtney is running for town council in Amherstburg. (Submitted by Peter Courtney)

Age: 48

Occupation: Firefighter

Where do you live?: Amherstburg

Experience: Current councillor on Amherstburg town council.

What are the top issues facing your municipality? The top issue facing the town of Amherstburg in my opinion is regaining the trust of the residents. We have had massive staff turnover and breaches of internal policies, and procedures identified through a KPMG Audit. As well, creating an updated Community Based Strategic Plan is a must. Staff and the new council need to do this, to show the residents the "roadmap" on what the immediate needs are, how we will pay for those projects, and the timelines on completion. Communication and expectations must be in sync between council, staff and the residents.

Why are you the right person for the job? I believe I am the right person for the job as I now have four years of councillor experience under my belt. I have created relationships with many staff members and residents as a result of this. I believe I have a good grasp on how we need to move our town forward for the next four years. I have the time and dedication needed to accomplish all of the responsibilities and expectations as the voice and decision maker for the residents of our great town.

Something you'd like voters to know about you: I am married and a father of two boys. I was born and raised in Amherstburg. I want to address all of the needs and wants of ALL the demographics in our community. We are a small historical river town that everyone loves to live and visit. I want to protect that image and strategically continue to keep it this way!

Linden Crain

Linden Crain is running for town council in Amherstburg. (Jessica Lembke)

Age: 22

Occupation: Former staffer at the City of Windsor's mayor's office, master of business administration student.

Where do you live?: Amherstburg

Experience: During the past few years, I have gained valuable experience working in municipal government. I am also an active volunteer who has developed strong board governance skills through my work with over 20 boards and committees. In my spare time, I have become an effective communicator by establishing live interviews with over 180 community members throughout Windsor-Essex.

What are the top issues facing your municipality? Amherstburg is a fantastic community to live, work, and play, but as with every city/town, there are areas to improve, including a greater focus on strategic planning. Developing a new vision for Amherstburg and embracing the five-year capital plan that is currently in the works will guide us throughout future years and assist with making decisions in the best interest of residents.

Why are you the right person for the job? I have been a strong ambassador for the community, always bringing a positive attitude to every project I touch. I am forward-thinking, a great communicator, open-minded, and ready to listen. My involvement across Amherstburg has allowed me to develop a deep understanding of community issues and areas where we can improve. My youthfulness also brings a new perspective to the council table, one we have been missing for decades.

Something you'd like voters to know about you: You can find me out supporting Amherstburg's events and fundraisers, showcasing all our community has to offer.

Frank Di Pasquale

Frank Di Pasquale is running for town council in Amherstburg. (Submitted by Frank Di Pasquale)

Occupation: Retired.

Where do you live: I am a lifetime resident of Amherstburg.

Experience: I have lifetime experiences in industry, in business and in volunteering.

What are the top issues facing your municipality? Amherstburg's greatest challenges are embracing change and the rapid growth our community will experience. It's about giving incentives to attract quality green jobs for our young so they don't have to move away.

Why are you the right person for the job? I am the right person to lead because I listen to and respect everyone in our community. Even the people who don't like me. I focus on identifying the problems that need to be addressed, and bringing resolution to those problems. It's about professionalism to get the job done.

Something you'd like voters to know about you: I am a lifetime volunteer in our community. The greatest champions of our community are the volunteers who spend countless hours with our children. If elected I will honour these volunteers by returning my salary to the community. I will help sponsor our children in need for hockey, martial arts, music, whatever is requested of me. Amherstburg is about our children.

Tara Kearsey

Tara Kearsey is running for town council in Amherstburg. (Kerri K Photography)

Age: 45

Occupation: Self-employed writer, voice actor and multi-media artist.

Where do you live?: Amherstburg

Experience: In 1999 I began reporting on municipal councils in small towns and cities across Canada. I won awards for investigative reporting in Bathurst, N.B., for exposing financial corruption within the provincial Liberal caucus. I moved on to the Canadian Arctic where I reported on municipal councils, social issues, crime and justice in Yellowknife, Inuvik and Iqaluit. I later worked for non-profits, as a constituency assistant for a federal Member of Parliament, and as senior communications advisor for the NWT Department of Justice. I was inspired to enter politics by the late Jack Layton, whom I worked with from 2006-2009. I was a council candidate in Yellowknife in 2009.

What are the top issues facing your municipality? Accountability, honesty and integrity among elected officials; more amenities, playgrounds and entertainment for children and youth; affordable housing; diversified economic development; more accessibility for seniors and persons with disabilities; safer streets with more crosswalks, traffic calming and additional handicapped parking spaces; reducing wasteful spending to focus on infrastructural needs rather than wants.

Why are you the right person for the job? As an investigative journalist, I was known as a reporter who kept councils accountable and exposed corruption and favouritism in sole-sourced contracts. I have worked as an advocate for non-profits, and within government at the federal and provincial/territorial level. My education in sociology, psychology, journalism, political communications, and social justice and legal studies make me a well-rounded candidate. As a single

parent living in affordable housing with children with disabilities, I understand what it's like to struggle, persevere, and overcome obstacles. I've seen how municipal councils of a similar size can achieve goals such as zero per cent tax increases, diverse economic development and safer communities.

Something you'd like voters to know about you: My platform is based on servant leadership. I am running a campaign free of lawn signs for several reasons. First, I have a grassroots low-budget campaign without contributions from affluent business owners, developers and others with vested interests. Secondly, coroplast lawn signs are not recyclable and end up in landfills.

Holger Kretschmann

Holger Kretschmann is running for town council in Amherstburg. (Submitted by Holger Kretschmann )

Age: Does not matter.

Occupation: Retired executive.

Where do you live?: Amherstburg

Experience: Thirty years in the automotive industry in various leadership positions. Managed international teams and project with a value of up to $300 million. Lived and worked in the U.K., Germany and Canada.

What are the top issues facing your municipality? Lack of fiscal responsibility by the council and administration.

Why are you the right person for the job: My extensive business background will help to lead and guide the town in the right direction.

Something you'd like voters to know about you: I am a no-nonsense and strategic thinker who will get things done in a professional manner.

Donald McArthur (incumbent)

Donald McArthur is running for town council in Amherstburg. (Submitted by Donald McArthur)

Age: 51

Occupation: Manager, communications and organizational development, County of Essex.

Where do you live?: Amherstburg

Experience: I have served four years on council and before that worked as a journalist for nearly two decades, reporting from Afghanistan and nearly every corner of Windsor-Essex.

What are the top issues facing your municipality? Economic Development: Amherstburg needs more people to pay for the things we share, like roads and recreational amenities. That growth will accelerate a commercial boom, creating jobs and shopping choices so more money is spent in Amherstburg, generating a cycle of prosperity. We need to attract clean industrial development to broaden our tax base. I support a Community Improvement Plan that empowers council to incentivize developments that benefit the town.

Duffy's: We must restore public access to Duffy's as soon as possible. I support an extension of King's Navy Yard Park that includes a transient marina and fishing wharf.

Quality of life: We need more recreational amenities, especially for youth and seniors. I support more pickle ball, basketball and tennis courts, a public boat ramp, the expansion of our active transportation network and the finalization of a Libro Master Plan that includes a pool.

Why are you the right person for the job? I am a hard-working, responsive councillor. I was a fixture at community events, where I supported volunteers and was available to answer residents' questions. I am active on social media, where I promote the town as an attractive place to invest and reside, with an unrivalled quality of life. I inform and engage residents with my website and digital newsletter.

Something you'd like voters to know about you: I've run at least one mile every day since Oct. 10, 2020. Two years and counting. This summer, I completed the FAwR, a 103.6-mile self-reliant circumnavigation of Essex County on foot. I have a 13-year-old daughter named Violet. We have dogs named Magic and Day-Z and a cat named Skipper.

Diane Pouget

Diane Pouget is running for town council in Amherstburg. (Paul Pouget)

Occupation: Retired

Where do you live?: I live in Amherstburg.

Experience: I have 14 years' municipal experience as a councillor for the Town of Amherstburg. I have served on numerous committees and boards including ERCA [Essex Region Conservation Authority], House of Shalom, Chamber of Commerce, Communities in Bloom, Parks and Recreation, Drainage Board, Court of Revision, Property Standards and others. I am a past president of the General Amherst PTA, past president of the Columbian Ladies Auxiliary, and a member of the Amherstburg Emergency Response Team for 23 years.

What are the top issues facing your municipality? I believe the issues our municipality are facing are numerous and serious in nature. There appears to be a lack of trust and lack of leadership. Our rural neighbours feel left out and they believe most of the tax dollars are being spent on the downtown core.Our Golden Age Club have not been treated with the respect they deserve, the destruction of our four parks, tennis courts, Malden gazebo, poor condition of our roads, some still with gravel and total disrepair of Belleview and the former Duffy's property are some of the serious concerns of our taxpayers.

Why are you the right person for the job? I believe I am the right person for the job because I have had the opportunity to have been employed as an administrator and as an unionized employee. I am familiar with budgets, marketing, and planning. Our taxpayers know that I am hard working and that I listen to their concerns and act on them.

Something you'd like voters to know about you: I am married to my husband Paul Pouget. We have been blessed with three children, Paula, Lisa (2016) and Cynthia. We have six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Patricia Simone (incumbent)

Patricia Simone is running for town council in Amherstburg. (Submitted by Patricia Simone)

Age: 42

Occupation: Director of grants and programs at Build a Dream.

Where do you live?: Amherstburg

Experience: I am currently on council and have four years experience dealing with municipal related questions, discussions and issues. I am passionate about my community and want the best for the residents. As council representative, I sit on the Heritage Committee, the Economic Development Committee and the Audit and Finance Committee.

My previous work experience has included business development coordinator at the University of Windsor Cross-border Institute, as well as the Legislative Assembly of Ontario

What are the top issues facing your municipality? Balancing the wants and needs of the community.

Why are you the right person for the job? I show up prepared for every council meeting having read the agenda, asked the questions, researched and listened to residents on the matter. I do my homework and look at every possible option, scenario on a particular topic or agenda item. I work well with my council colleagues, staff and residents.

Something you'd like voters to know about you: I'm a hard working individual who enjoys working with the community and promoting the community at all times. I try to attend and promote as many events and businesses as possible.

Gerry Theriault

Gerry Theriault is running for town council in Amherstburg. (Submitted by Gerry Theriault)

Age: 61

Occupation: Retired.

Where do you live?: Amherstburg

Experience: I ran my own business for over 21 years in Amherstburg and had over 30 employees, giving me the background and experience of dealing with staffing matters. I was also elected to Amherstburg council in 1994 and then again in 1997 giving me six years of municipal political experience.

What are the top issues facing your municipality? We need to get our finances in order. Set up a strategic plan for the next five to 10 years and then follow the plan that was put in place and don't make harsh uniformed decisions. We need to get our water plant upgraded to continue to serve the community with fresh drinking water. Also we need to make sure we have a cohesive council not a divided one as we have for so many years.

Why are you the right person for the job? I am the right person for the job because I have the ability to make hard decisions that need to be made and not put those decisions off, unlike our current council. As well as look at all decisions to make sure they benefit the entire town and not just a selected area where only a few may benefit from. You have to always remember level of service and ability to afford.

Something you'd like voters to know about you: I am not in the back pocket of any developers. I can stand on my own two feet and make decisions that are good for the entire community, and not be persuaded by any back room meetings and handshakes or political contributions. My past record can speak for itself. Now that I am retired it affords me the time to make our town the envy of the county.

Lori Wightman

Lori Wightman is running for town council in Amherstburg. (Submitted by Lori Wightman)

Age: 56

Occupation: Right now, candidate.

Where do you live?: Amherstburg

Experience: No municipal council experience but much life experience that translates to council work. Sixteen years working at Amherstburg Public Library, 14 years as Chair of CUPE 2974 Union, four years on Amherstburg Community Foundation Board. Managed a small business in our downtown core.

What are the top issues facing your municipality? Amenities for residents, affordable housing, roads, economic development.

Why are you the right person for the job? I have a lot of experience in knowing and relating to the people in our town. I'm a critical thinker with experience in budgets, bargaining, negotiation and leadership. I have the perspective of a wide variety of our residents and our small businesses.

Something you'd like voters to know about you: That I am already preparing for the job, not only by knocking on doors and listening to residents, but by reviewing documents like budgets, policies, bylaws etc. so I can hit the ground running after being sworn in.