Amherstburg Community Foundation donates $63K to local groups

A fundraising initiative in Amherstburg resulted in thousands in donations that will go to 11 community groups in the town.

The Amherstburg Community Foundation wrapped up a year of fundraising Wednesday by announcing a series of grants to groups in the town who really need the money.

The group raised nearly $64,000 going to non-profit groups "largely run by volunteers," said Richard Peddie, chair of the Amherstburg Community Foundation.

"They need help," he said. "The reaction has been terrific, [$63,765] going to Amherstburg groups that need it."

The foundation has been around for years but was dormant for awhile, said Peddie, coming back in July 2019 with the goal of making Amherstburg a better place to live.

Peddie said the group aimed to raise $50,000, and almost right away 28 people donated about $1,000 each. More people and businesses got involved and the group surpassed their initial goal.

Now, 11 groups will benefit from the funds.

Among those groups is Wings Wildlife Rescue, which is receiving $7,500 to rebuild and fix their cages and pens.

Fighting Island Boxing Club will also receive $7,500 to build a new ring.

Amherstburg Community Services, which delivers 18,000 meals on wheels each year, received $5,500 to buy a new industrial dishwasher.

A few of their grant recipients will use the money to move into a new community hub, in a former elementary school in the town.