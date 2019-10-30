Police warning about impaired driving after wet rescue in Amherstburg

Police in Amherstburg are warning about consuming drugs or alcohol before driving after a soggy rescue on County Road 11.

According to police, officers responded to a single vehicle collision around 11:45 p.m. to find the trapped occupant and vehicle in a water-filled ditch.

Police in Amherstburg are warning about consuming drugs or alcohol before driving after a soggy rescue on County Road 11. (Windsor Police Services)

When officers arrived, there was only about 13 centimetres remaining above the water line. They broke the window and were able to remove the single male occupant.

The involved man was arrested at the scene and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle.