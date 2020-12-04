Shipping channel in Detroit River reopens after stuck ship removed

Marine traffic is getting back to normal in the Detroit River near Amherstburg after a cargo vessel got stuck there earlier this week.

The Harvest Spirt was removed by tugboats on Thursday evening. It ran aground about 6 a.m. on Wednesday after the vessel's engine failed due to a pump failure, according to the Canadian Coast Guard.

The incident affected traffic near Boblo Island for several days, though the Coast Guard said vessels wanting to transit the area could be cleared on a case-by-case basis.

Peter Berry, harbour master and director of port operations for the Windsor Port Authority, said traffic resumed around 2 a.m. Friday.

"The river rarely will close, we'll do everything possible to keep navigation moving," he said. "In this particular instance, the perfect storm, the ship lost an engine, it's broad side across the international border. And anything that could go wrong went wrong that at that time."

At one point, 13 vessels were moored or docked in Windsor or Detroit waiting for the incident to be resolved.

"That does hold up a lot of trade," he said. "This time of year, ships are trying to get through, get the last of their cargo through, because... the seaway closes," he said referencing the winter closure of the Welland Canal at the end of the month.

"So, we were holding up traffic right up into Lake Huron and back towards the Welland Canal because they couldn't transit through safely."

He added that no urgent, hazardous or life-saving cargo was delayed.

Another impact was that a second cargo vessel, Gardno, ended up hitting bottom while using the nearby Amherstburg Channel to move through the area.

The Harvest Spirit was carrying a type of fuel called furnace coke, according to the Canadian Coast Guard. An environmental response crew was on scene and there were no reports of pollution.

Berry said that several agencies and stakeholders were involved in the Harvest Spirit incident, including the U.S. Coast Guard.

In fact, the vessel got stuck right on the border.

"Half of it was in America and half of it was in Canada," he said.